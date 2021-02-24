After Raising $446K, MassRoots Considers Relaunch Of Mobile Applications

Cannabis-focused media company, MassRoots, Inc. (OTC:MSRT) announced Wednesday it is considering the re-launch of its mobile applications, concentrating on “on the community-driven product and strain reviews.”

The company recently advanced its capital position, raising $446,000 via the sale of its Series X Preferred Stock.

“I’m pleased to report that we have significantly improved MassRoots’ capital position over the past several weeks through our Series X equity financing,” MassRoots CEO Isaac Dietrich said in a statement.

“The need for accurate, reliable product and strain reviews in the cannabis industry is greater than ever — and we believe community-driven reviews have the potential to influence a significant portion of cannabis purchases in the United States. We are in the process of determining the best plan – and potential strategic partners — to re-launch MassRoots’ mobile apps.”

Since its inception, MassRoots has raised more than $30 million from investors. At the end of the year, it has announced its plans to buy the Herbfluence platform to reach the best influencers and hence, provide premium advertising campaigns for its clients.

