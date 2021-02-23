Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 23, 2021
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTCQB:RHNMF) shares closed up 19.94% at $0.10
- GTEC Holdings (OTCQB:GGTTF) shares closed up 18.06% at $0.60
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 11.69% at $0.62
- Chemesis International (OTC:CADMF) shares closed up 6.38% at $0.74
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed up $4.49% at $1.86
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 19.77% at $0.13
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 19.1% at $1.44
- Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) shares closed down 11.55% at $0.28
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) shares closed down 11.09% at $0.45
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 11.08% at $3.81
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 10.78% at $4.47
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 10.64% at $0.11
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 9.82% at $0.29
- Helix Technologies (OTCQB:HLIX) shares closed down 9.76% at $0.74
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 9.76% at $14.33
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed down 9.69% at $0.43
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQB:INLB) shares closed down 8.86% at $3.19
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 8.33% at $2.53
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed down 8.33% at $2.75
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 7.74% at $21.23
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 7.23% at $0.08
- Charlottes Web Holdings (NASDAQ:CWBHF) shares closed down 6.75% at $5.25
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 6.75% at $3.04
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares closed down 6.67% at $18.06
- C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) shares closed down 6.36% at $1.62
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed down 6.08% at $0.74
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 5.71% at $24.79
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 4.79% at $11.13
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 4.59% at $35.31
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.51% at $15.66
