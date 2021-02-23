This Cannabis ETF Focused Only On Domestic Securities Has Surpassed $1B In AUM

"There's a lot of excitement surrounding the cannabis investment space right now and for a variety of a reasons," Dan Ahrens says.

Ahrens is the portfolio manager AdvisorShare Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS), the first U.S.-listed ETF that concentrates only on American cannabis companies (counting multi-states operators).

It launched on Sept. 2, 2020 with $2.5 million in assets.

The ETF confirmed Tuesday it has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management in less than six months since its inception.