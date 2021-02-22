Cannabis Media Company MassRoots To Talk Growth And Cannabis Reform At Upcoming Conference

MassRoots Inc. (OTCMKTS: MSRT) is working to become the preeminent marijuana media platform by enabling cannabis businesses and mainstream brands to reach its growing audience of cannabis consumers on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Established in 2013, it seeks to deliver informative content with a unique perspective while delivering results for its clients.

Why Invest?

With hundreds of thousands of followers across its social media channels and opt-in email newsletter — along with over 18.2 million video views on YouTube — MassRoots is a company to keep an eye on.

When asked about how it compares with competitors, MassRoots Founder and CEO Isaac Dietrich quipped, “We believe a rising tide lifts all boats.” Two other leading companies in cannabis media, Weedmaps (which recently announced plans to go public in a SPAC transaction valued at $1.5 billion) and Leafly, might be considered the closest to competition, although MassRoots certainly offers something unique across all of their channels.

“As a media company available in every state with a regulated medical or adult-use cannabis market, we aren’t tied to the success of any brand or market,” Dietrich noted. This gives MassRoots the freedom to put the consumer first and to scale rapidly with minimal marginal cost.

MassRoots has closed over $30,000,000 in capital from institutional and accredited investors since inception. And recently, it executed a Letter of Intent to purchase the Herbfluence platform for consideration of $250,000 in preferred stock. This would enable its clients to schedule top-tier influencer marketing campaigns with some of the leading cannabis social media influences.

When asked if MassRoots was impacted by the pandemic, like many tech companies, Dietrich replied, “All of our operations went remote, which enabled us to cut down on expenses, keeping us a lean and mean organization.”

A Flexible Future

At the upcoming conference, MassRoots plans to cover a hot topic of conversation in the world of weed — how federal reform may influence the cannabis industry and its ability to expand.

Many are predicting more access following the current shift in administration, MassRoots included. In its end-of-year review, it stated that it believes the passing of the MORE or SAFE Banking acts could improve the perception of the cannabis industry among investors in a meaningful way. MassRoots also predicts that there will likely be an influx of capital into the industry which, in turn, could lead to cannabis businesses substantially increasing their spending on advertising. This would certainly position cannabis media companies like MassRoots to benefit.

MassRoots would monetize this possibility by inserting Google Ads on its videos and expanding its advertising offerings to clients through the purchase of the Herbfluence platform. It’s capable of working with any company that has content aimed at cannabis users, even if that company doesn’t deal in cannabis itself, like Uber or Tostinos, for example. This keeps the company flexible and open to most any opportunity that comes its way and allows it to make big shifts at a speedier pace than most other companies. A lean and mean company indeed.

MassRoots seeks to cut out the middleman by being a one-stop-shop for marketers. It believes its platform could help drive revenue growth to the more than 2,700 regulated dispensaries in the United States. For more info on MassRoots, visit https://massrootsinvestors.com/

To read about the MORE Act visit: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/3884 or https://www.self.com/story/more-act-cannabis

To read about the SAFE Banking Act visit: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/1595?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22SAFE+Banking+Act%22%5D%7D

Photo by Tim Foster

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.