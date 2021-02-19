RWB's Platinum Vape Products To Launch In Arizona And, Later This Year, Illinois

The initial offering will include Platinum's vape products, including Indica, sativa, hybrid, as well as a wide range of CBD:THC ratio cartridges.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB ) (OTCQX: RWBYF ), PV's parent company, confirmed Friday the receipt of regulatory approval for the brand's expansion in the Copper State.

Platinum Vape products are poised to launch in Arizona.

Products will be available in 16 Arizona dispensaries.

Currently, Platinum Vape products can be purchased in California, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Besides Arizona, the products will be introduced to Illinois customers later this year.

Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of products, vapes, darts, gummies, Chocolates, and cannabis flower.

"We can't wait to get this horse out of the gate and make Platinum a household name in this enormous market,” RWB chair and CEO Brad Rogers said.

“It is our intention to methodically launch Platinum in more and more markets as strategic opportunities present themselves while growing and solidifying our vertical cannabis business in the Midwest," Rogers continued.

During November's elections, over 1.4 million of the voters in Arizona voted "yes" for Proposition 207, expanding the state cannabis market to recreational as well.

As 2021 kicked off, Arizona's Department of Health Services went a step further in the process of legalization, issuing an improved draft of rules related to the recreational marijuana program.

The Grand Canyon state started accepting applications on Jan.19 to allow cannabis businesses to venture into the adult-use market.

Shortly after, 73 out of 79 submitted applications were approved to launch the state's recreational cannabis program.