Tilray CEO Touts Many 'Cannabis Firsts' In Glowing Letter To Employees After Earnings Call

Brendan Kennedy, CEO of cannabis giant Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), posted a letter to his employees after the company hosted its most recent earnings call.

In the letter, Kennedy emphasized the 26% revenue spike in 2020 (compared to 2019) and reiterated that the Nanaimo, Canada-based company is ripe for growth once it wraps up its merger with fellow Canadian cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the second quarter of 2021.

"When we founded Tilray in 2014, we set out to lead, legitimize and define the future of our industry by being the world’s most trusted cannabis company," Kennedy wrote. With that vision, Tilray "charted new territory in the industry."