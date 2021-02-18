Eden Empire Opens Its First Canadian Cannabis Retail Store

Eden Empire Inc. (CSE:EDEN) opened its first retail store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The newest store is located at 2230 McPhillips Street and already open for customers.

Cannabis brand noted its store is “meticulously crafted, a creative space where quality is just the beginning.”

The company always collaborates with local companies, artists, and creatives in each place they open a store, trying to “embrace the neighborhood.”

“The launch of the Winnipeg location signifies a momentous moment for EDEN,” CEO Gerry Trapasso stated. “We are confident that the launch of EDEN’s street-style brand in the Winnipeg market will give the local population a store that will get them excited about the culture surrounding cannabis. This location will serve the Garden City neighbourhood and we intend to roll out a delivery service, furthering our reach and expanding sales beyond our brick-and-mortar location.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.