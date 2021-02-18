Christina Lake Debuts On OTCQB

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (CSE:CLC) (OTCQB:CLCFF) has begun trading on the OTCQB market.

The debut on a U.S. exchange comes just months following the company’s appearance on the Canadian Securities Exchange in October.

Christina Lake CEO Joel Dumaresq explains that this is “an important part" of the company's strategy.

“Being promptly uplisted to OTCQB is a favorable development in terms of our position in the American capital markets, and also in terms of our accomplishments to date as a company,” Dumaresq said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Besides establishing itself on North American markets, the Vancouver-based producer of cannabis flower, oil cannabinoids, and hemp-based extracts and derivatives has been strengthening its leadership team as well.

Over the last year, the company reported several management changes, including Ryan Smith being appointed as CFO and Mervin Boychuk as Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director in October. It also hired Rob Jones and Milan Stefancik to oversee its sales and business departments.

Most recently, Christina Lake tapped Salvatore Milia to lead its research and development committee.

The company plans to implement a high-tech monitoring infrastructure, led by Milia, to make “absolute most of our future growing seasons,” Dumaresq said earlier.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.