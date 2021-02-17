Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 17, 2021
GAINERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed up 95.16% at $0.61
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 13.61% at $0.89
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 10.18% at $6.06
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 7.62% at $21.48
- INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD (OTC:INSHF) shares closed up 6.76% at $0.26
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX:HERTF) shares closed up 6.44% at $0.14
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed up 3.89% at $1.87
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 3.18% at $0.52
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 3.02% at $26.91
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 2.48% at $3.72
LOSERS:
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 2.48% at $3.72
- Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) shares closed down 15.5% at $0.64
- Pharmadrug (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed down 15.39% at $0.13
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTCQB:HRVOF) shares closed down 13.18% at $0.15
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 12.17% at $0.053
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 10.82% at $1.73
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDA:OGI) shares closed down 10.77% at $3.73
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 10% at $18.91
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 9.42% at $0.63
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 9.01% at $31.51
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 7.83% at $4.71
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed down 7.1% at $13.08
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 6.57% at $33.01
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed down 6.49% at$8.5
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed down 6.43% at $3.2
- cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 6.22% at $4.37
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
