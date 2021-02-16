Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 16, 2021
GAINERS:
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 44.65% at $0.78
- Pharmadrug (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed up 41.51% at $0.15
- Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF) shares closed up 33.56% at $0.54
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares closed up 28.28% at $21.73
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed up 26.85% at $0.16
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 26.48% at $3.63
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 21.85% at $9.09
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 21.45% at $0.07
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 19.41% at $34.63
- CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB:CLSH) shares closed up 18.89% at $0.32
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 18.29% at $5.11
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 18.25% at $0.14
- Body and Mind (OTCQX:BMMJ) shares closed up 17.46% at $0.85
- Item 9 Labs (OTQXC: INLB) shares closed up 14.33% at $3.43
- 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) shares closed up 12.6% at $0.12
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 12.54% at $14.09
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 11.47% at $4.18
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 11.23% at $18.03
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:VRNDF) shares closed up 10.14% at $0.54
- Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) shares closed up 10.08% at $4.26
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 9.25% at $0.51
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed up 9.09% at $1.80
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 7.5% at $13.19
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 6.37% at $60.58
LOSERS:
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 30.71% at $1.94
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTCQB:HRVOF) shares closed down 15.16% at $0.18
- INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD (OTC:INSHF) shares closed down 13.32% at $0.25
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 12.67% at $35.33
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 12.41% at $26.12
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 10.11% at $20.98
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 8.53% at $0.50
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX:NXGWF) shares closed down 8.04% at $0.67
- cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 6.36% at $4.64
- Icanic Brands (OTCQB:ICNAF) shares closed down 5.21% at $0.50
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX:HERTF) shares closed down 4.5% at $0.13
- KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed down 3.44% at $1.74
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed down 2.22% at $80.55
