Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are trading lower Friday as the stock continues to sell off following its recent retail-driven surge.

Sundial Growers Inc is engaged in producing and marketing of cannabis for the adult-use market. Some of its products are Lemon Riot, Daydream, Zen Berry, Twilight, Tropical Bliss, Pillow Talk, Citrus Punch, and others. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands (flower, pre-rolls, and vapes).

Sundial Growers stock was down 13.03% at $2.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.96 and a 52-week low of 14 cents.

Portnoy Flips Sundial Growers For $50K Profit: 'That's How You Do It Boys'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.