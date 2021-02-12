Curalef Continues Expansion With 101st Store

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) recently opened its first store in Bangor, Maine — its 101st dispensary in the nation.

The new opening comes rathr quickly after the debut of Curaleaf's 100th store, in Jacksonville San Jose. The goal is to have 102 stores in total and 37 in Florida by the end of the month.

With new stores come new job openings. Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf launched the “Rooted in Good” initiative, where at least 10% of all new hires in 2021 would be people with cannabis-related offenses.

What’s more, Curaleaf will also donate a minimum of $1 million to programs that help with resolving the collateral damages connected to cannabis-related offenses.

The new store in Bangor, located at 829 Hogan Road, offers the company’s standard professional services in patient care, education and helpful curbside pick-up, and popular medical cannabis products, such as Select, a famous cannabis oil brand.

"We're thrilled to increase product access to a new part of the great State of Maine," Scott Reed, General Manager at Curaleaf Maine, stated. "We have been rooted in Maine for more than a decade, proudly serving patients in Auburn and Ellsworth and actively working to give back to these great communities through community service and fundraisers. We're excited to join Bangor and continue developing meaningful connections with new patients and our new community."

