Sundial Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Thursday's Slump

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) traded 10% higher at $2.62 at press time in the pre-market session on Friday.

The Cannabis company’s shares closed 19.3% lower on Thursday after hitting a 52-week high of $3.96.

Sundial remains the most-talked-about stock on the WallStreetBets community of Reddit, with a comment volume of 2,811 at press time, as per data from SwaggyStocks.

Among other cannabis stocks seeing high interest on WallStreetBets, Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded 5% higher at $33.77, while Aphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA) was up 5.75% at $17.85 per share.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he made a quick $50,000 on getting in and out of Sunday on Thursday.

The spillover effect of retail investor-led surges in assets is also observed in the cryptocurrency industry, with a little-known digital asset called The Graph skyrocketing 166% over a seven day period at press time.

