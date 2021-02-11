Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading lower as cannabis stocks sell-off following Wednesday's retail-driven surge.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading down 21.86% at $14.76. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.48 and a 52-week low of $3.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray's stock was down 41.84% at $37.17. The stock has a 52-week high of $67 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach.

Cronos stock was down 21.90% at $12.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.83 and a 52-week low of $4.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The firm is a marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, ventilation systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening.

GrowGeneration stock was down 14.97% at $53.73. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $2.62.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) is a Canada licensed producer of cannabis products. The company focuses on producing indoor-growth cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing overseas business partnerships. It operates in a single segment that is the production and sale of cannabis.

OrganiGram Holdings stock was down 25.65% at $4.46. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.45 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

