Sundial, Tilray, Aphria Continue Rally Amid High Retail Investor Interest
Cannabis stocks are surging pre-market amid high interest from retail investors on social media, in particular the Reddit community WallStreetBets.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is trading 30% higher at $3.83 in the early pre-market session at press time on Thursday.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is up 11.1% at $71. Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) 11.2% at $29.25.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is trading 8.3% higher at $20.5. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is up 2.5% at $53.46.
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares are trading 1.8% higher at $15.83.
Sundial is the most-talked-about stock on WallStreetBets on Thursday, as per data from SwaggStocks, with a comment volume of 4,826. Tilray and Aphria are also seeing sky-high interest.
Tilray and Aurora Cannabis are the most talked-about stocks on Stocktwits at press time.
Tilray’s United Kingdom distribution agreement and Canopy Growth earnings have also boosted the Cannabis sector.
