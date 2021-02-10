Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Higher Again Today

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after rising more than 30% in the previous trading session.

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher, potentially amid increased sector interest from retail investors on WallStreetBets. Positive catalysts for the cannabis space this week also included earnings from Canopy Growth and Tilray's UK distribution agreement.

Sundial Growers Inc is engaged in producing and marketing of cannabis for the adult-use market. Some of its products are Lemon Riot, Daydream, Zen Berry, Twilight, Tropical Bliss, Pillow Talk, Citrus Punch, and others. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands (flower, pre-rolls, and vapes).

Sundial Growers stock was up 78.79% at $2.95 Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.04 and a 52-week low of 14 cents.

