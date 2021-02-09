Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The strength appears related to overall momentum in cannabis names following Canopy Growth earnings and legalization optimism.

Sundial Growers Inc is engaged in producing and marketing of cannabis for the adult-use market. Some of its products are Lemon Riot, Daydream, Zen Berry, Twilight, Tropical Bliss, Pillow Talk, Citrus Punch, and others. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands (flower, pre-rolls, and vapes).

Sundial Growers stock was up 32.81% at $1.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.75 and a 52-week low of 14 cents.

