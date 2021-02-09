Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher Tuesday amid strength in the space following Tilray's UK distribution agreement with Grow Pharma and earnings from Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and CraftGrow.

Canopy Growth's stock was up 12.70% at $49.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.55 and a 52-week low of $9.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray's stock was up 39.80% at $42.06. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.49 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 9.08% at $16.22. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.48 and a 52-week low of $3.71.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach.

Cronos stock was up 6.94% at $13.71. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.08 and a 52-week low of $4.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.