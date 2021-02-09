THC Chocolate To Eat Off Your Lover, And 7 Other Ganja Gift Ideas For Valentine's Day

The best thing about cannabis-inspired gifts for Valentine’s Day is that you also get to enjoy the present you buy for your special someone.

Whether it's CBD-infused chocolates, pre-rolls, or something created with couples in mind like cannabis-infused lubricants or massage oils, you and your significant other may enjoy the gift together.

The cannabis industry has come a long way from the days of “just getting high by smoking pot." Now, there are a multitude of options for you to choose from for special holidays and occasions (recall our recommendations for Christmas-themed "Ganja Gifts").

What’s more, many cannabis players actually had Valentine’s Day in mind when crafting some of their products, or wrapping up the package gift options. To help you choose an ideal marijuana-inspired gift for your valentine, peruse this list of recommended items:

1) Ladies, you can never go wrong with an elegant and tasty box of chocolates. That’s why we are starting with special THC-infused Chocolate Blasts prepared by Chalice Farms a subsidiary of Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH ) (OTCQB: GLDFF ). Chocolate Blasts come in a variety of flavors – from milk chocolate to irresistible mocha; one package contains 50 milligrams of THC and comes with a price tag of $6.

2) A Nevada-based dispensary, The Source, presents several options for your valentine, under its in-house brand CAMP. What makes this brand special is the idea behind it, which is – “connection.” In all forms – connection with nature, with others, and with oneself. To connect with your love you can choose Bahama Mama pre-roll for $15, or Cookies Supreme flower for $39 per 3.5 grams.

3) For those not really sure which cannabis-infused product would their love prefer more, there is a Nugg Club – cannabis subscription box. Edibles, flowers, vapes – anything you desire. For $99 you’ll get 5-7 cannabis products, actually worth $225. Currently available only to medical and recreational customers in Los Angeles and Orange County.

4) Now, something for those more CBD – oriented. A nationwide e-commerce platform known for a plethora of CBD products, CBD Goddess, is offering a sale discount on Foria, Papa & Barkley Releaf Oil, and a handful of CBD-infused confections starting Feb. 1, until Valentine’s Day. In need of a sexy gift for you lady? Take a look at Foria – Awaken CBD Arousal Oil, an all-natural CBD Topical that was crafted to support women's sexual wellness. The price for a 30ml bottle containing 30mg of CBD before the holiday discount offer is $48.00

5) Another THC-free option for someone you care about. This time the focus is not on passion, but on relief and calmness with Relief body oil from Mineral. A whole-plant hemp brand Mineral is known for its carefully crafted products for skincare, rich in cannabinoids, terpenes, and vital plant components. Relief body oil comes at a price of $50 for a 125 milligrams bottle, while its Maison topical solution for skin revitalization has a price label of $55 for a 300 milligrams jar.

6) Let’s go back to tasteful edibles with a female-founded brand from a famous pastry chef Rachel King, Kaneh Co. This year for Valentine’s, Kaneh Co. suggests Red Velvet Cookies. These THC-infused cookies have a dash of cocoa and are full of white chocolate chips. There are 10 cookies per package with each cookie having 10mg of THC. Red Velvet Cookies are available across dispensaries in Michigan, and the prices vary by location, being around $22 per bag.

7) Just like you can’t go wrong with chocolate, you can’t go wrong with wine. And, thanks to House of Saka now you can purchase cannabis-infused “wine” made from Napa Valley grapes with 5mg THC and 1mg CBD. For your lady, the ideal option could be House Of Saka Pink, a rosé of pinot noir, with strawberry, elderflower, and pink grapefruit flavors.

8) California cannabis edibles producer, Kiva Confections, crafted something special for this Valentine’s Day — a cannabis-infused body chocolate, Kiva Love Sauce. Kiva’s first cannabis-infused sexual wellness product could really spice up your sex life. Kiva Love Sauce was created as an aphrodisiac with “sensory-stimulating properties”. It brings 10mg of THC per package, and comes at a price of $5.

