Auxly Closes $20M Bought Deal Public Offering

Cannabis company Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) reported Monday it has raised $20 million.

The company completed its bought deal short form prospectus offering, under which it has issued 54.4 million units, with a price of 37 cents per unit, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Each unit consisted of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each warrant enabling the holder thereof to buy one share at a price of 46 cents in the following 36 months from the closing of the offering.

The Toronto-based company noted that the offering was co-led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp., which acted as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

Auxly plans to use the collected net proceeds for working capital and other purposes.

