fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.22
329.14
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 2.32
309.19
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
384.76
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.65
147.38
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 1.71
168.10
+ 1.01%

Auxly Closes $20M Bought Deal Public Offering

byNina Zdinjak
February 8, 2021 11:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Auxly Closes $20M Bought Deal Public Offering

Cannabis company Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) reported Monday it has raised $20 million.

The company completed its bought deal short form prospectus offering, under which it has issued 54.4 million units, with a price of 37 cents per unit, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Each unit consisted of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each warrant enabling the holder thereof to buy one share at a price of 46 cents in the following 36 months from the closing of the offering.

The Toronto-based company noted that the offering was co-led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp., which acted as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

Auxly plans to use the collected net proceeds for working capital and other purposes.

Courtesy image 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Markets