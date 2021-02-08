Top Cannabis Companies, Organizations Launch U.S. Cannabis Council To Advance Industry

The U.S. Cannabis Council, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing cannabis reform, has officially launched.

The group — made up of cannabis activists, businesses, associations and advocates — will be dedicated to introducing federal reforms in an attempt to advance social equity and encourage regulated markets across the country.

The organization will also pursue justice for communities impacted by prior federal cannabis policies while creating an industry that offers social, financial, and environmental benefits.

USCC Interim CEO and founding member Steven Hawkins explained that the newly created entity represents a “unified voice advocating for the descheduling and legalization of cannabis.”

Hawkins is Marijuana Policy Project’s Executive Director.

“After so many years working towards meaningful reform, it’s inspiring to see the diverse group of partners who have formed this collective voice, and together, we are hopeful that true, meaningful federal cannabis reform is within reach,” Christian Sederberg, a partner at national cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg, noted.

A step toward achieving their goal of creating a legally regulated cannabis market on both state and federal levels.

Founding Members Include:

Acreage Holdings (CSE:ACRG)

Akerna Corp.

American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp

Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine

BellRock Brands

Buckeye Relief

Cannabis Trade Federation

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSE: WEED)

Columbia Care Inc. (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Culta

Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF)

DNA Genetics

Eaze

Flowhub

Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce

Good Chemistry

The Grove Cannabis Dispensary

Headcount’s Cannabis Voter Project

Husch Blackwell

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE:IAN) (OTC:ITHUF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF)

Keef Brands

Lightshade

LivWell Enlightened Health

Marijuana Policy Project

Medicine Man Technologies Inc.

MedMen Entreprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF)

Native Roots Cannabis Co.

1906 New Highs

PAX Labs

PharmaCann

ProKure

Raw Garden

Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Urbn Leaf

Veterans Cannabis Project

Vicente Sederberg LLP

Vireo Health International Inc.'s (CSE:VREO) (OTC:VREOF)

Wana

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.