Virginia Approaching Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization As State House Approves Bill

Legal adult-use marijuana may soon become reality in Virginia.

The state House of Delegates on Friday voted for a bill to legalize cannabis, expecting a Senate vote later today, writes Marijuana Moment.

The bills have been revised, and changed several times by many governing bodies, since their first introduction by Governor Ralph Northam in mid-January.

The House supported the latest version in a 55-42 vote, with two abstentions.

Those who were against the bill reportedly argued that marijuana legalization would prompt “increased youth use and impaired driving.”

On the other side of the spectrum was Del. Don Scott, a Democrat, who stressed that the bill “provides social equity and helps improve those communities who have been most impacted and harmed by the prohibition against cannabis.”

The legislation suggests for those 21 or older to be able to buy and own up to one ounce of marijuana and to grow up to four plants for personal use, out of which two can be mature. It also proposes for tax revenues from marijuana sales to be used to support pre-K education programs at at-risk youth, and public health programs.

Residents Are Ready

Virginia lawmakers approved separate legislation in 2020, decriminalizing possession of up to an ounce of cannabis. The law also substitutes existing charges with a $25 civil fine.

What’s more, the majority of the state’s residents support adult-use cannabis legalization, as per the new survey released by the Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership.

The poll revealed 68% of those surveyed favored cannabis legalization, while 32% were against it.

Democrats and Republicans are generally both in favor of adult-use cannabis legalization. Demographic analysis shows Democrats with bigger support (80%) versus Republicans (51%). There's strong support overall — 79% of young residents, 57% of older residents, 78% of black voters, and 65% of white voters.

