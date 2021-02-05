fbpx
Curaleaf Opens 34th Dispensary In Florida, Inches Closer To 100 In U.S.

byNina Zdinjak
February 5, 2021 11:21 am
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) opened the second dispensary in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The new store, located at 5935 4th Street, is also the company’s 34th dispensary in the state, and 98th in the U.S.

Curaleaf St. Petersburg North brings a diversified portfolio of cannabis products, including America’s number 1 oil brand, Select, but also some novel products, like quick-acting Nano Chews and Nano Drops, and Sublingual Tablets, among others.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company noted that medical cannabis demand in Florida has been on a rise. Last year, the state reached $1.2 billion in cannabis sales, as per BDS Analytics, which makes it the fourth-biggest cannabis market in the U.S.

"Since opening our first dispensary in St. Petersburg in 2018, our team has forged invaluable patient connections, and we look forward to offering our world-class care to even more patients through this second location," Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern said. "Our commitment to patient education and wellness is reflected in our suite of quality offerings and exceptional retail experience, and we encourage new and returning patients to make Curaleaf part of their cannabis journeys."

