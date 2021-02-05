Verano Launches Another Zen Leaf Store In PA Ahead Of Reverse Takeover

Cannabis company Verano is launching a store in Pennsylvania.

The new Zen Leaf dispensary is located at 590 W. Plank Road in Altoona.

It’s the third retail location the Chicago company opted to open in the Keystone State.

The store offers a myriad of cannabis products, including concentrates, infused products, vaporizers, as well as flower.

Zen Leaf Altoona is the company’s 23rd operational dispensary nationwide.

“It’s a great privilege to continue our expansion of the distinctive Zen Leaf dispensary brand and experience in Pennsylvania with our newest location in Altoona, known for its history, vibrancy, and natural beauty,” the company’s founder and CEO George Archos said Friday.

“Adding Altoona to an existing footprint with two operational dispensaries in Harrisburg and York, Pennsylvania is evolving from an emerging market within our national portfolio and becoming more of a core focus for us going forward,” Archos explained.

In December, the company revealed its intentions to go public in Canada through a reverse takeover of Majesta Minerals Inc.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021. The newly formed company will be dubbed Verano Holdings Corp.

The move come following the merger with Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC, Plants of Ruskin LLC, and other affiliated entities in November. Under the deal, Verano obtained combining operations with AltMed in Florida and Arizona.

