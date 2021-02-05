Delta 9 Expands In Manitoba, Opens 10th Store

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) is cutting the ribbon on another Manitoba retail location.

The new store is located at 3317 Portage Ave in Winnipeg. It's situated in the vicinity of Walmart Super Center, Canadian Tire, Princess Auto, Winners, Staples, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Sobeys.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5.

This is the tenth dispensary the Canadian cannabis company opted to launch nationwide and the seventh in the province.

Delta 9 disclosed its plans to open up to twenty retail locations this year and "many more" in the years to come.

"We're pleased to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of Portage Ave West and surrounding areas with a brand-new retail express store concept that is the first of its kind in Winnipeg," Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot noted.

He further explained that this "controlled access opportunity" has emerged due to their collaboration with the Manitoba Hotel Association.

"We look forward to working with other MHA members to help them become established cannabis retailers and to distribute locally produced Delta 9 branded cannabis products throughout Manitoba hotels," Arbuthnot added.

In November, Delta 9 bought Lloydminster, Saskatchewan-based store, under the $875,000 worth deal with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX:CBWTF) and a licensed cannabis provider Kolab Project Inc.

