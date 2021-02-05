fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
310.65
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.28
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.17
+ 0%

Delta 9 Expands In Manitoba, Opens 10th Store

byJelena Martinovic
February 5, 2021 9:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Delta 9 Expands In Manitoba, Opens 10th Store

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) is cutting the ribbon on another Manitoba retail location.

The new store is located at 3317 Portage Ave in Winnipeg. It's situated in the vicinity of Walmart Super Center, Canadian Tire, Princess Auto, Winners, Staples, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Sobeys.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5.

This is the tenth dispensary the Canadian cannabis company opted to launch nationwide and the seventh in the province.

Delta 9 disclosed its plans to open up to twenty retail locations this year and "many more" in the years to come.

"We're pleased to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of Portage Ave West and surrounding areas with a brand-new retail express store concept that is the first of its kind in Winnipeg," Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot noted.

He further explained that this "controlled access opportunity" has emerged due to their collaboration with the Manitoba Hotel Association.

"We look forward to working with other MHA members to help them become established cannabis retailers and to distribute locally produced Delta 9 branded cannabis products throughout Manitoba hotels," Arbuthnot added.

In November, Delta 9 bought Lloydminster, Saskatchewan-based store, under the $875,000 worth deal with Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX:CBWTF) and a licensed cannabis provider Kolab Project Inc.

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets General

Related Articles

Auxly Launches $15M Bought-Deal Offering

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) launched a bought-deal offering to sell 40.55 million company’s units, with a price of 37 cents per unit to collect gross proceeds of $15 million. ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp. were named underwriters and joint book-runners. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 19, 2021

GAINERS: High Tide (OTCQB: HITIF) shares closed up 42.4% at $0.30 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 12, 2021

GAINERS: Cannabix Technologies (PINK: BLOZF) shares closed up 57.19% at $1.15 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 8, 2021

GAINERS: BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 34.88% at $0.29 read more