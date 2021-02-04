fbpx
TILT Holdings Brings Her Highness NYC Branded Products To Massachusetts

byNina Zdinjak
February 4, 2021 12:34 pm
TILT Holdings Brings Her Highness NYC Branded Products To Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) has partnered with Allison Krongard and Laura Eisman's Her Highness NYC.

Per the deal, TILT subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care will produce and sell Her Highness branded products in Massachusetts.

In an honor of Women’s History Month, Commonwealth Alternative Care will collaborate with Her Highness to introduce THC versions of some of its products to the Bay State this March. Those products include:

  • Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls (from whose sale 50% of proceeds are donated to support women imprisoned for minor cannabis charges);
  • Pleasure Oil;
  • Power Puff Kief Pre-Rolls.

TILT president Gary Santo praised the female-focused lifestyle cannabis company.

“Allison and Laura have done an amazing job destigmatizing cannabis for women and supporting women displaced by cannabis offenses while building one of the most powerful, female-forward cannabis brands in the world,” he said.

“Her Highness is a natural fit for our growth strategy of bringing new and differentiated products to our retail network through partnerships with premium brands that allow them to cost-effectively scale in the markets we serve by accessing our cultivation, manufacturing and processing expertise, and extensive distribution network,” Santo added. “We are proud to have been chosen as Her Highness’ partner to bring their cannabis line to Massachusetts.”

