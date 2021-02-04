fbpx
Pure Harvest Acquires Patents To Help Innovate In Agriculture, Health And Wellness, Renewable Energy

byNina Zdinjak
February 4, 2021 12:48 pm
Cannabis holding company Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. (OTCQB:PHCG) has acquired four U.S. Patents and four U.S. Patent Applications.

The patents and applications were acquired on Jan. 25. from inventor James Brown, who has 48 issued patents.

The acquired goods can be used in several industries, including agriculture, health and wellness, renewable energy, production, transportation and construction.

The Denver-based company's goal is to ink acquisitions of promising intellectual properties, such as the patent application for Cannabinoid Complex 612.

Pure Harvest also plans to create a new team to oversee the acquired patents and applications, relying on the help of Brown, who has been tapped to join the company's advisory board.

“For the last year and a half, we have been pursuing these incredible patents and courting James Brown, who, in my estimation, is a true visionary and highly talented inventor,” Pure Harvest CEO Matthew Gregarek says. “With the acquisition of this IP and the addition of Mr. Brown to our team, Pure Harvest is perfectly positioned to pursue successes in new, highly profitable industries to the benefit of our Company and its shareholders.”

Brown praised the collaboration, and addressing the "pressing issues facing our society and our planet."

"I have gotten to know the people at Pure Harvest over the last eighteen months and look forward to working with them to commercialize the technology represented in this IP," he says. "I believe that together we have everything we need to make a substantial impact for the benefit of future generations.”

