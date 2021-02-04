fbpx
QQQ
-1.30
328.98
-0.4%
DIA
+ 0.37
306.45
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.59
380.66
+ 0.15%
TLT
-1.34
152.36
-0.89%
GLD
-0.31
172.42
-0.18%

Why Sundial Growers Stock Spiked Another 16% Today

byNeer Varshney
February 3, 2021 11:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Sundial Growers Stock Spiked Another 16% Today

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) spiked 16.3% in the regular session on Wednesday.

What Happened: The surge came amid the overall strength in the cannabis industry following the announcement of a merger & acquisition deal between GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) also posted gains in the day.

Sundial also continues to remain the interest of r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit, which has been driving strength in the stock this week. 

As per data compiled by SwaggyStocks, the average comment volume for Sundial on the subreddit continues to surge, standing at 451 at press time, just below Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Democratic senators announcing plans to advance legislation related to descheduling of marijuana at a federal level earlier this week also boosted the cannabis stocks.

Sundial shares had dropped lower on Tuesday after the company announced pricing a $74.5 million offering.

Price Action: SNDL shares were unchanged in the after-hours session at $1.21 after the 16.3% surge during regular trading hours.

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 2, 2021

GAINERS: Tilray Inc (NGS: TLRY) shares closed up 22.98% at $23.49 Aphria Inc (NGS: APHA) shares closed up 17.92% at $14.74 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NSD: CRBP) shares closed up 15.70% at $2.58 MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE: MMEN) shares closed up 15.38% at $0.23 read more

Cannabis Stocks Mark New Session Highs: Tilray Up 15%; Cronos Group Up Up 12%; Aphria Up 10%; Canopy Growth Up 6.5%; Aurora Cannabis Up 12%

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 29, 2021

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTCQB: RHNMF) shares closed up 37.49% at $0.12 read more