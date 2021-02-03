Why GW Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for $220 per ADS in cash and stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas.

The company's lead product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol used for the treatment of a number of rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders.

GW Pharma's stock was up 44.72% at $211.65 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $217.50 and a 52-week low of $67.98.

