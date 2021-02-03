fbpx
Planet 13 Expands To California, Marking First Move Outside Of Nevada

byJavier Hasse
February 3, 2021 5:20 pm
Planet 13 Expands To California, Marking First Move Outside Of Nevada

Las Vegas-based cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PLNHF) is expanding outside of Nevada.

On Wednesday, the company announced it has started building its first California store.

The Orange County Cannabis SuperStore Entertainment Complex, located at 3400 Warner Ave. in Santa Ana, is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

Along with the construction commencement announcement, Planet 13 has released renderings of the California-inspired interior and exterior design, which includes waves, surfboards and even a giant Kraken or octopus.

“The combination of our exhaustive design process, attention to detail, and deep focus on customer experience will make it a truly exceptional experiential space for California's discerning cannabis consumers," Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, told Benzinga. "We are excited about embarking on our first out-of-state expansion and look forward to bringing the unique Planet 13 customer experience to California."

The company currently operates a Las Vegas "SuperStore," which is touted as the world’s largest cannabis dispensary.

Last week, OTC Markets Group said Planet 13 was among the top performing companies on the OTCQX Best Market – based on 2020 total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Also included in this list were Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF), TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF), Next Green Wave (OTCQX:NXGWF), and Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF).

Courtesy image.

 

