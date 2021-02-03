fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.80
326.88
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 0.74
306.08
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 2.07
379.18
+ 0.54%
TLT
-1.06
152.08
-0.7%
GLD
-0.20
172.31
-0.11%

Michigan Organic Cannabis Company Opens First Store In Ann Arbor

byNina Zdinjak
February 3, 2021 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Michigan Organic Cannabis Company Opens First Store In Ann Arbor

Michigan's first certified organic cannabis company is open for business (h/t ClickOnDetroit).

Apothecare Ann Arbor offers 100% organic flower, edibles and concentrates, as well as CBD-infused products. The products are said to be free of herbicides, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

The new store, located at 2793 Plymouth Road, is open seven days a week. It also provides professional consultation services with its apothecarists.

“We are pleased and proud to finally debut our store and to showcase our unique organic cannabis products,” co-owner Jack Edelstein said in a prepared statement. “We’ve put as much thought into our provisioning center as our organic farm and products and can’t wait to be able to service our customers and patients in an environment just as unique as our products."

Edelstein, a Michigan resident, touted that the company is "100% Michigan" and led by other "long time local residents."

Apothecare's in-house physician is cannabis-certified medical doctor Lisa Profera. The store allows customers to book a consultation session with Dr. Profera every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Courtesy image

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Media

Related Articles

Alabama Senate Committee Passes Medical Cannabis Legalization Bill

Alabama looks to join the growing list of states legalizing medical marijuana. The Yellowhammer State’s Senate committee on Wednesday said yes to a medical marijuana legalization bill, moving it to the full floor for review, reports Marijuana Moment. read more

Woman-Led, Self-Funded Cannabis Producer Inanna Manufacturing Launches

California-based Inanna Manufacturing is ready for business. The startup, a provider of white-label and co-packing services to cannabis companies, confirmed Wednesday its official launch. read more

Media Company And CBD/Hemp Business 4Cable TV Prepares For Pink Status On OTC Markets

Media company 4CableTV International Inc (PINK: CATV) has qualified for Pink Current Information status on OTCMarkets.com. read more

Trulieve And Blue River Debut 'Most Premium Concentrate Offering' In Florida

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is adding Cold Cure Live Rosin, a solventless extract, to its Blue River lineup. A Florida-based company noted that this will be its “most premium concentrate offering” yet. read more