Michigan Organic Cannabis Company Opens First Store In Ann Arbor

byNina Zdinjak
February 3, 2021 1:53 pm
Michigan's first certified organic cannabis company is open for business (h/t ClickOnDetroit).

Apothecare Ann Arbor offers 100% organic flower, edibles and concentrates, as well as CBD-infused products. The products are said to be free of herbicides, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

The new store, located at 2793 Plymouth Road, is open seven days a week. It also provides professional consultation services with its apothecarists.

“We are pleased and proud to finally debut our store and to showcase our unique organic cannabis products,” co-owner Jack Edelstein said in a prepared statement. “We’ve put as much thought into our provisioning center as our organic farm and products and can’t wait to be able to service our customers and patients in an environment just as unique as our products."

Edelstein, a Michigan resident, touted that the company is "100% Michigan" and led by other "long time local residents."

Apothecare's in-house physician is cannabis-certified medical doctor Lisa Profera. The store allows customers to book a consultation session with Dr. Profera every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

