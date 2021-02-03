Trulieve And Blue River Debut 'Most Premium Concentrate Offering' In Florida

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is adding Cold Cure Live Rosin, a solventless extract, to its Blue River lineup.

A Florida-based company noted that this will be its “most premium concentrate offering” yet.

Cold Cure Live Rosin is made using methodology that enables preservation of naturally present terpenes. The extract is rich in flavor, has a wider range of effects, and a supreme consistency.

The new product will first hit the shelves in specific stores in Florida on Feb. 4., and across the U.S. in upcoming weeks.

"As with all of our products, we rely on our advanced mechanical separation techniques methods to isolate the trichome heads from both dry and live cannabis biomass for extraction purposes without the use of solvents to create unadulterated expressions of the plants resin profile," Founder and CEO of Blue River Tony Veruza said.

"Utilizing premium flash-frozen live cannabis with ice water extraction methods and cold cure homogenization creates a flavor unparalleled to smoking traditionally cured cannabis flowers or extracts made from cured cannabis material," he added.

Trulieve CMO Valda Coryat explained that terpenes can be crucial in the creation of a quality cannabis product, and that the cold cure process enables them to keep those valuable components.

"We've worked closely with the Blue River team over the past several months to perfect this process and we know patients will find powerful, potent relief with Cold Cure Live Rosin," Coryat said.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.