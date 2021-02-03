Media Company And CBD/Hemp Business 4Cable TV Prepares For Pink Status On OTC Markets

Media company 4CableTV International Inc (OTC:CATV) has qualified for Pink Current Information status on OTCMarkets.com.

To be eligible, 4Cable must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and submit its disclosures in accordance with OTC Market filings and OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines.

4Cable was unable to file before renewing its OTC registration or status.

Once the reinstatement is completed, the company will submit its disclosures.

Its financial reports will be reachable on the company’s website once it’s back and running, which should be around Feb. 5.

"These steps are important for the Company to move forward with its planned acquisitions and business development,” 4Cable president and CEO Michael Feldenkrais stated. “We are excited that the process to complete reinstatement should be complete in less than 8 weeks after the new management took control. Our talented and industrious team will continue pushing forward to create value for our shareholders. We appreciate their patience and hope they share our enthusiasm for the quick turn around."

In addition, 4Cable provided an update on its previously announced intention to acquire CIGN, LLC farm, a full-service germination nursery of affordable hemp transplants and a cultivator of hemp flower. The company revealed that final contracts have been exchanged for assessment, and that it projects for the transaction to be finalized next week.

In October, the company reiterated plans to become a business development company, where it looks to acquire CBD, medical marijuana, hemp and possibly green energy companies.

In January, 4Cable entered the CBD arena, with the acquisition of a few CBD-focused companies, including Hip n Chai (pictured).

