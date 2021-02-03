fbpx
Woman-Led, Self-Funded Cannabis Producer Inanna Manufacturing Launches

byNina Zdinjak
February 3, 2021 1:31 pm
California-based Inanna Manufacturing is ready for business.

The startup, a provider of white-label and co-packing services to cannabis companies, confirmed Wednesday its official launch.

Inanna, which prides itself on enabling “cost-effective” prices, looks to produce a plethora of cannabis and cannabis-infused products with THC distillate, water-soluble rapid onset THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids like CBG, Delta 8, THCa, CBN, and THCv.

Inanna can white label the following products:

  • Gummies;
  • Topicals;
  • Pre-rolls;
  • Tinctures;
  • Baked goods.

Founded last year by CEO Raquel Origel, who self-funded the company, Inanna launched with social impact ideas in mind.  

"When I founded Inanna Manufacturing in 2020, I sought to transform the way people see cannabis," Origel said. "I have to fight to change people's perceptions of female leaders in the space. I am proud to launch Inanna to help brands create quality products in the cannabis sector while ensuring we are a partner they can trust as they take their vision from concept to creation.”

Inanna is manufacturing advanced cannabis products, “ensuring exceptional service, transparency, quality and cost-effective pricing for your brand. We are in this together and you can count on our relentless drive for excellence," she added.

