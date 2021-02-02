Cigarette Brand Kool Sues Cannabis Company Bloom Brands Alleging Logo Infringement

Menthol cigarette brand Kool owner ITG has sued a California cannabis company Capna Intellectual (doing business as Bloom Brands) accusing it of infringing upon its logo.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, Kool owner said that the Bloom Brand’s logo is “a ‘rip-off’ of Kool’s longstanding brand image.”

Capna has reportedly submitted an application for a service mark for Bloom, but the lawsuit states it resembles to Kool’s ‘interlocking letters’ way too much.

ITG first reacted back in December, by sending a cease-and-desist letter in response to Bloom’s service mark application. It remains unknown if the cannabis company has replied to it.

Kool owner’s next step was to file the lawsuit, which happened on Jan. 28.

