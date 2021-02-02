fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.86
306.70
+ 2.5%
DIA
+ 2.31
297.38
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 5.88
364.26
+ 1.59%
TLT
+ 0.00
152.00
+ 0%
GLD
+ 1.58
171.08
+ 0.92%

Why Sundial Growers Stock Spiked 48.5% Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 1, 2021 10:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Sundial Growers Stock Spiked 48.5% Today

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock closed nearly 48.5% higher on Monday.

What Happened: The cannabis play stock received attention from Reddit investor group r/WallStreetBets, which has over 8 million members. 

As of Jan. 14, 35.79% of the float is short, and the group is known to target buying shares of companies such as GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and American Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), which are similarly heavily shorted.

Why It Matters: Sundial is among a list of so-called “meme stocks” in the crosshairs of r/WallStreetBets investors, as compiled by Swaggy Stocks.

The comment volume of the stock is 601, while the average comment volume is 321. As a comparison, GameStop attracted 13,772 comments and the average comment volume for that stock is 6,601.

Taking advantage of the investor interest, Sundial said last week it was raising $100 million through a sale of stock and warrants.

Price Action: Sundial shares closed 48.47% higher at $1.21 on Monday. 

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyst Recommends These ETFs To Play 3 Key Themes For 2021 — EVs, Cannabis, And COVID-19 Recovery

There are going to be three key themes for the coming year, 2021, which will make some ETFs very attractive — something investors should keep an eye on — as per Ned Davis Research’s Senior Portfolio Strategist Pat Tschosik. read more