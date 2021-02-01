fbpx
QQQ
+ 8.48
306.08
+ 2.7%
DIA
+ 2.80
296.90
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 6.53
363.61
+ 1.76%
TLT
+ 0.13
151.87
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 1.80
170.87
+ 1.04%

CbdMD To Donate Up To $500K From Sales To Portnoy's Barstool Fund

byAnthony Noto
February 1, 2021 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CbdMD To Donate Up To $500K From Sales To Portnoy's Barstool Fund

CbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) agreed to donate up to $500,000 from its online sales to The Barstool Fund, an initiative set up by Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy to provide financial aid to small businesses.

What Happened: “As fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners, we know firsthand how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been for so many small business owners here in America," CbdMD co-CEO Marty Sumichrast said, praising Portnoy for helping businesses during "this time of need."

"Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy," Sumichrast said. "It’s good for America when small businesses thrive, and we urge other business owners to help however you can, as soon as you can."

For the month of February, any topical purchased via CbdMD.com — using the code BARSTOOLFUND — will receive a 25% discount. CbdMD pledges to match the 25% discount in a cash donation to The Barstool Fund, up to $500,000.

See Also: Michigan Cannabis Business Donates $420,420 To Barstool Fund Through Sports Betting Match Promotion

Why It's Important: "This way, not only do our customers win, but so do small businesses that The Barstool Fund will aid,” Sumichrast added.

CbdMD isn't the only contributor to The Barstool Fund in recent weeks. Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who helped drive up the stock of GameStop (NYSE:GME) amid last week's short-selling drama, says he will donate his initial investment and profits to The Barstool Fund.

The Barstool Fund has made contributions to small-town restaurants and bars, including Café Fresco in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Breen's Cafe in Worcester, Massachusetts.

At publication time, the fund has raised over $33 million supporting 213 businesses.

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Business Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. read more

More on Making Money During COVID-19

How Restaurant Employees Can Make Money from Home During COVID-19

Tap into technology to help you earn some extra cash. Check out our guide for some innovative ways to make money from home during COVID-19.

How Musicians Can Make Money From Home During COVID-19

If you're a musician, you've likely been hit hard during the coronavirus. Learn how musicians can make money during COVID-19.

How Nannies Can Make Money From Home During COVID-19

Social distancing or shelter-in-place orders don’t mean you have to survive without income. Take a look at Benzinga’s guide to learn how nannies can make money from home during COVID-19.

How to Make Money on Amazon

Learn how you can make money on Amazon by selling new or used products with this step-by-step guide for Amazon beginners.

How Substitute Teachers Can Make Money from Home During COVID-19

We’re here to help you discover extra ways to make money. Here are 5 opportunities for substitute teachers to earn some extra cash during COVID-19.

What You Need to Know About Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check

You’ve heard about the COVID-19 stimulus check, but what does it mean for you as you weather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?