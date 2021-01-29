Ethos Cannabis To Open Medical Dispensary In Dorchester, MA

Ethos Cannabis will open a new medical dispensary in Dorchester, Massachusetts on Jan. 31.

This is the company’s fourth location in The Bay State, after last year’s openings in Watertown, Fitchburg and Lynn.

The new dispensary is located at 50 Clapp Street. It will start offering its services to all medical marijuana patients this Sunday.

Dorchester patients will have the chance to choose from a few strains of flower from Ethos’ Fitchburg cultivation center, under the brand Natural Selection and other Massachusetts brands, such as Incredibles, Happy Valley, and ACS.

“We are excited to be opening our 4th dispensary in Massachusetts, and 3rd in the Boston-metro area, in 6 months. We pride ourselves in providing the surrounding neighborhoods with a welcoming, education-focused and comfortable cannabis buying experience” Teddy Scott, CEO of Ethos stated.

Alex Hardy, Ethos’ President of Massachusetts Operations, called the Dorchester move "imperative."

"Dorchester is a relatively underserved area of Boston and we are privileged to be one of only two dispensary options there,” he added,

