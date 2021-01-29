fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
323.87
-0.79%
DIA
-2.03
307.98
-0.66%
SPY
-2.55
380.07
-0.68%
TLT
-1.26
154.18
-0.82%
GLD
+ 1.42
171.26
+ 0.82%

Deep Six And Curaleaf Make A Play For PA, Each Opening Up New Pot Dispensaries

byNina Zdinjak
January 29, 2021 10:41 am
Deep Six And Curaleaf Make A Play For PA, Each Opening Up New Pot Dispensaries

Deep Six Presents Delta 8 THC-Infused Products At Its Camp Hill Store

CBD shop Deep Six is still focused on the Pennsylvania region, now presenting its Delta 8 THC oil, vapes, and edibles at its Camp Hill store at Capital City Mall.

Earlier this month, a women-managed CBD company announced a brand new location in Ridley, Pennsylvania.

Camp Hill store is located close to Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg, and initially, it sold a variety of hemp-derived vapes, tinctures, and edibles. It runs a new ‘Rewards program’ that prizes its loyal customers with various special sales offers.

Deep Six reminded that Delta 8 THC, or “THC 8” can be bought directly by consumers, and that Harrisburg area users don’t need a medical card for it.

Harrisburg consumers claim that Delta 8 THC is helping them deal with various issues, including PTSD. What’s more, they say Delta 8 THC’s advantage over the traditional Delta 9 THC is its “soothing” effect.

"Delta 8 has done wonders for our customers in other regions, especially the Philadelphia area. We're thrilled to have the freedom to bring helpful, natural THC 8 to Harrisburg's west shore,” Deep Six president Nick Kruczaj stated.

“With so few local marijuana dispensaries in the area, it was a great opportunity to bring Delta 8 THC dispensary know-how to Harrisburg and give people the chance to experience these full relaxation & mood lifting effects for themselves,” he added. “We'll also continue to carry CBD products for cannabis treatment seekers who don't wish to experience the 'high'."

Curaleaf Opens First Retail Store In Harrisburg

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) confirmed Friday it will open its first dispensary in Pennsylvania, at 7040 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 2.

This is the company’s 97th retail location across the U.S.

The new Curaleaf dispensary spreads across 2,750 squre-feet of space in the greater Harrisburg area, purposively based to be reachable to all Dauphin County residents. It boasts five point-of-sale stations, one patient consultation room, and one waiting room.

One part of the proceeds collected at the opening day will be used to support the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Curaleaf has further plans to spread across the Keystone state this year, starting with the rebranding of nine Herbology retail stores, which the company acquired through its July purchase of GR Companies Inc.  

"We are excited to open a Curaleaf retail location in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, offering our unparalleled patient care and education, as well as our premium cannabis products,"  Joe Bayern, Curaleaf President and CEO stated. "We look forward to serving this community and anticipate that demand will quickly surpass projected sales in this market, as cannabis continues to gain acceptance for a variety of health and wellness needs." 

