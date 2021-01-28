fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
319.43
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
303.39
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
374.65
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
153.77
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
172.58
+ 0%

Ayr Strategies Expands In Arizona, Acquires Blue Camo For More Than $75M

byNina Zdinjak
January 28, 2021 8:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ayr Strategies Expands In Arizona, Acquires Blue Camo For More Than $75M

Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) confirmed Wednesday a $75.4 million worth acquisition of Blue Camo LLC.

In November, the multi-state cannabis operator revealed its plans to acquire 100% of the membership interest of Blue Camo, an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis company.

Ayr agreed to provide an upfront payment of $75.4 million. Some $9.5 million of that amount is in cash, $37 million in stock (around 3.57 million shares) and up to $28.5 million in seller notes.

An extra 2 million shares will be put in escrow to be used upon completing certain milestones at the new cultivation facility.

Once the transaction closes, Ayr will obtain Blue Camo’s main operations:

  • 10,000 square-foot cultivation and processing facility in Chandler;
  • Three dispensaries in the greater Phoenix area under the Oasis brand;
  • 80,000 square-foot cultivation facility currently in development in Phoenix.

“Arizona has been a terrific medical market, third in the U.S. in terms of patient penetration at over 3.8% and currently generating approximately $1 billion in annual revenue1,” Ayr chair and CEO Jonathan Sandelman said. “Last week, the Arizona Department of Public Health began approving applications for adult-use sales. Thus far, approximately 90 locations have been approved, including the three Oasis-branded dispensaries that we will be acquiring.”

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Asset Sales Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Florida's Medical Cannabis Market Remains 'Underpenetrated' Versus Rivals, Analyst Says

The Florida cannabis market is "quickly consolidating" and, while sequential growth has slowed, fourth-quarter flower volumes spiked 190%, according to Cantor Fitzgerald. The Thesis: "The state’s med market remains underpenetrated vs. other med markets (one-third AZ per cap)," analyst Pablo Zuanic wrote in the note. read more

Ayr Strategies Launches CA$137M Equity Offering

Multi-state cannabis operator Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCQX: AYRWF) launched a marketed offering of 4 million voting shares with a price of CA$34.25 per share for total gross proceeds of around CA$137 million. read more

Ayr Strategies To Acquire Ohio-Based Parma Wellness Center For $17M

Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) has signed a definitive merger agreement with the management company of Parma Wellness Center LLC in a deal worth $17 million in cash. The agreement requires authorization from the Ohio Department of Commerce. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Spike By Double Digits On Earnings, Strong Sales, Financings

Cannabis stocks widely outperformed the markets after a slew of financing deals and strong earnings reports. read more