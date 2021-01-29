Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Papa & Barkley, MCOA, Grown Rogue, cbdMD, Agricor, Botanacor, Flower One, Fluence, MPP, Canopy, Gage, Hemp Hydrate, Elev8

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Papa & Barkley Announces Promotions, New Hires

Cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley has boosted its executive team with several promotions and new hires.

Adam Grossman, who served as founder and CEO of Eureka, California-based company, is now chair of the board of directors.

Former Milani Cosmetics CMO Evelyn Wang agreed to join Papa & Barkley and replace Grossman as the new CEO. Wang has over 15 years of senior management experience from her time working at L'Oreal and The Estee Lauder Companies.

Papa & Barkley co-founder and CPO Guy Rocourt was promoted to President in September. Meanwhile, Zeeshan Hyder will oversee the company's financial department.

The company introduced its first line of edible products in July, only to expand it in November with a line of THC-rich edibles that contain Fair Trade Certified ingredients.

MCOA Promotes Board Member To VP Of South American Subsidiaries

Hemp and cannabis company Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTCQB:MCOA) has named board member Marco Guerrero as vice president of its hempSMART Brazil and hempSMART Uruguay subsidiaries.

Guerrero joined Escondido, California-based company in June.

“We are excited to have Marco take on this role and propel us to a higher level of international production and distribution opportunities,” MCOA chief executive Jesus Quintero said.

Guerrero’s “expertise in Latin America in particular strengthens our ability to distribute our Premium CBD and hemp-derived hempSMART product line for the first time in Brazil,” Quintero explained.

Grown Rogue Appoints Steve Lightman To Board Of Directors

Cannabis company Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTC:GRUSF) tapped Steve Lightman to serve as its independent director.

Lightman brings over three decades of experience in the agriculture industry.

He is Group President at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., where he oversees the strategy and operational agility within its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets division.

"After making an investment into the Company in December, I'm excited to be working with the Grown Rogue team and my fellow board members to help expand our product offerings to meet the demands of cannabis businesses in Oregon, Michigan, and beyond," Lightman said Wednesday.

In November Medford, Oregon-based company issued some 1.05 million of its common shares at $0.21 per share to its directors, officers, and consultants.

CbdMD Renews Collaboration With Pro Rally Driver Ken Block

CbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) is extending its collaboration with a professional rally and rallycross driver Ken Block.

The renewed sponsorship deal includes several new marketing opportunities to advertise the cbdMD brand.

The brand’s logo would appear on Block’s official fire suit and rally car under the agreement.

Both parties are thrilled to renew the partnership.

“We look forward to further connecting with Ken’s impressive 8 million social media following to continue to raise awareness of the overarching benefits of our CBD products for not only professional athletes, but for exercise enthusiasts, pets, and everyday Americans,” CbdMD CMO Ken Cohn said.

Meantime, according to its latest earnings update, the CbdMD’s net sales went up by 77% year-over-year to $41.9 million in fiscal 2020.

Agricor And Botanacor Staff Up To Keep Up with Rising Demand

Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories jointly revealed four new appointments.

Lisa Semmer has been tapped to manage marketing activity as Senior Director of Marketing for Botanacor and Agricor.

Kristen Wolf agreed to manage sales for both companies. She was appointed to serve in a dual role after spending three years as Agricor’s Sales Manager.

In addition, Andrew German and Monica Stump are appointed to serve as new Inside Sales Representatives for Botanacor.

“We’ve hired and promoted top-performers to bring our customers the highest scientific standards available anywhere in North America,” Dr. Carl Craig, CEO of Agricor and Botanacor, said Wednesday.

Flower One Confirms New Appointments

Cannabis company Flower One Holdings Inc. announced several leadership changes on the heels of debt restructuring. It also closed a $10 million non-brokered convertible debenture offering that could increase to $25 million.

The Toronto-based company appointed its Chief Strategy Officer Kellen O’Keefe to serve as its Interim CEO, replacing Ken Villazor, who resigned as CEO, President, and board chair.

Moreover, O’Keefe, who will continue to oversee the company’s strategy, was also tapped to the board of directors alongside Mitchell Kahn and Eliza Gairard.

Kahn is co-founder of Grassroots Cannabis, which was sold to Curaleaf for roughly $830 million in July.

Gairard is a partner at Richmond Hill Investments and also the capital partner to Mammoth Distribution.

In addition, Amit Varma and David Wesley opted to step down from the board.

Meanwhile, COO of Nevada Operations, Salpy Boyajian, was named Executive Vice President and also the board’s chairman. Nitin Kaushal was named chair of the company’s audit, risk and finance committee.

Cassandra Michaud Joins Elev8 Cannabis As COO

Cannabis retailer Elev8 Cannabis opted for another leadership change and tapped Cassandra Michaud to the chief operating officer's position.

Michaud joined the Eugene, Oregon-based company last year.

"In a short period, Cassandra has contributed to our day-to-day operations in multiple states helping Elev8 reach and sustain business success," Seun Adedeji, the company's founder and CEO, noted.

Adedeji was appointed to the National Cannabis Industry Association Board of Directors in December.

In November, Elev8 reinforced its team by welcoming Naomi Granger as CFO.

Fluence Appoints Jordon Musser To Serve As CPO

Fluence by OSRAM was hired Jordon Musser to serve as Chief Product Officer.

The Austin, Texas-based provider of custom lighting solutions to indoor farms and greenhouses is at an “exciting, critical junction in our growth,” CEO David Cohen said Thursday.

Cohen is assured that Musser’s “deep product design and development expertise” would boost Fluence’s growth.

Prior to this, Musser served in several roles at Dallas-based Flex Lighting Solutions.

Marijuana Policy Project Names Sal Pace The Board Chair

Marijuana Policy Project confirmed it has elected Sal Pace to chair the board of directors.

Pace, who replaces Arcview co-founder Troy Dayton, is a seasoned cannabis expert who has held elected office as both county commissioner in Pueblo County, Colorado, and Colorado State Representative, when he served as House Minority Leader.

"Ending marijuana prohibition in the U.S. is the most effective way to address social justice issues," Pace said. "As MPP chair, we aren't just focused on legalization, we're also concerned with doing it right, which means equity and diversity in opportunity and correcting the negative impacts from the failed war on drugs."

Canopy Growth Appoints David Culver VP Of Global Government Relations

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) has recently named David Culver its new Vice President of Global Government Relations.

Previously, Culver was responsible for the company’s U.S. Government and Stakeholder Relations.

Prior to joining Canopy, he served for over 16 years as Vice President of Government Affairs for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Gage Growth Welcomes Richard Mavrinac To Its Board

Detroit-based Gage Growth Corp. strengthened its board by tapping Richard Mavrinac into its ranks.

The cannabis company reported the news on the heels of closing a $50 million financing round via a Regulation A+ offering.

Prior to this, Mavrinac served as George Weston Limited’s CFO as well as executive vice president of Loblaw Companies Limited.

In addition, he also serves as a board member of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) and Canopy Rivers (OTC:CNPOF).

Hemp Hydrate Names Richard Leininger VP Of Sales & Distribution

Hemp and CBD company Hemp Hydrate International Holdings Ltd. has appointed Richard Leininger to serve as vice president of Sales and Distribution.

He will concentrate on “onboarding new beverage specific distributors” across the country in his new role.

Currently, Leininger serves as Atlas Labels & Packaging’s President. Prior to that, he spent over two decades working at Anheuser-Busch.

Last month, the company expanded its retail distribution Metro New York City marketplace via a deal with Cool River Beverages LLC, that way joining its industry peers in pursuing opportunities within the beverage space.

Schwazze Appoints Pratap Mukharj To Its Board

Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ), which operates as Medicine Man Technologies Inc., welcomed Pratap Mukharj to its board of directors.

Mukharj has over 30 years of experience in management consulting. Previously he worked at Bain & Company.

Justin Dye, the company’s Chairman, and CEO said Thursday they are excited that Mukharji opted to join their team, touting his “experience in M&A, supply chain alignment and omnichannel initiatives across multiple industries will be invaluable to our team.”

Meantime, in November, Colorado-based company closed the acquisition of 14 Start Buds locations in the Centennial State.

Wall Street Expert Todd Harrison Joins C21 Investments Board, Former CEO Resigns From Board

Vertically integrated cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE:CXXI) (OTCQX:CXXIF) tapped Todd Harrison into its board of directors.

Harrison spent over three decades on Wall Street. Currently, he serves as CB1 Capital Management’s CIO.

In addition, former CEO Robert Cheney resigned from the board.

“Todd is a tremendous addition to the board and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him as part of the team,” Bruce Macdonald, the company’s Chairman told Benzinga.

“I have had the great pleasure of working closely with Todd over the past two years – he brings one of the sharpest minds in the industry to the table along with exceptional capital markets experience.”

The Vancouver company debuted on the OTCQX in September under the symbol CXXIF.

MediPharm Labs Hires Greg Hunter To Serve As CFO

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) opted for yet another personnel change, just a month after shaking up its leadership.

The Toronto-based company announced Friday that Greg Hunter agreed to oversee its financial department.

Hunter brings over two decades of finance experience, having worked in healthcare distribution, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Keith Strachan, the company’s CEO, praised Hunter, highlighting that “his addition will ensure that we are well-positioned to execute on our plans and deliver profitable growth in the future.”

Nabis Holdings Reveals A Series Of Appointments

Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) named Bruce Langstaff to Executive Chairman and Jared Carroll to Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

The company also confirmed Friday that Scott Kelly and Jennifer Law were tapped to serve on the Audit Committee.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.