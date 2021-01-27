Cannabis Trade Organization Taps Beverage Industry Veterans To Join New Council

The American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) confirmed Wednesday it will create a Cannabis Beverage Council.

The association further noted that the council will include eminent cannabis industry veterans who are concentrate on the cannabis beverage sector.

According to Headset's 2019 cannabis beverage report, the cannabis beverage market doubled in the last two years. BDSA Analytics noted that out of the total cannabis sales in the U.S. and Canada, cannabis-infused beverages accounted for 5%, and 23%, respectively.

"The Council is where cannabis industry leaders and beverage companies convene and forge a new beverage market by harmonizing canna-beverage policies across the country," ATACH President Michael Bronstein said.

David Klein, CEO at Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), is a council member. He explained that cannabis-infused drinks have helped reveal the potential of cannabis as a “beverage category.”

“Regulatory guidance and standardization of pro-business policy across states will be essential for the industry as we grow this category," he added. "The Council will provide leadership to help advance the industry as our companies seek to meet growing consumer demand."

Other founding members include Erik Knutson, CEO and Co-founder of Keef Brands, Bill Silver, President of New Markets at Cannacraft, Chuck Smith, CEO of BellRock Brands (OTC:DXBRF), Koji Pupo, Vice President of Business Development, Columbia Distributing, Gary Kaminsky, Director of Legal Compliance, Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRDF), Jake Bullock, Co-founder CANN, and Josh Lizotte, CEO of Rebel Coast, with more to be named.

