New Cannabis Products: Pure Craft CBD, Affordable Concentrates, Tahoe Hydroponics x Cookies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

Pure Craft CBD

Jason Navarrete launched Pure Craft CBD, a line of high-quality hemp CBD-based products boasting 90% bio-availability.

Navarrete worked closely with MIT researchers to cultivate the cannabis and develop the product line that includes nano-optimized broad spectrum water-soluble CBD tinctures along with soft gels, vegan gummies, CBD with melatonin, CBD pet tincture and CBD broad spectrum oil.

All Pure Craft products are manufactured in a GMP compliant, FDA registered facility.

“We are pleased to bring Pure Craft CBD to the market. We worked closely with MIT researchers to bring 18 years of cultivating cannabis to develop the line of high-quality broad-spectrum extracted hemp cannabidiol (CBD)-based products that are highly bio-available," Navarrete said.

What sets Pure Craft CBD apart from other CBD companies is its dedication to "purity" and "bioavailability," Navarrete said.

"Pure Craft products are 90% bio-available, where most CBD companies offer products that are no more than 18% bio-available," he added. "This means our products enter the body at a much quicker rate that's more effective than other products because they are highly nano-optimized, broken down into particles that the body can absorb immediately.”

RAD’s Affordable Concentrates

Heritage Cannabis is launching a line of affordable cannabis concentrates in Canada under the Premium5 Ltd. brand, RAD.

Heritage acquired Premium5, a Canadian based recreational and medical cannabis company that creates high-quality concentrates, last December.

“RAD is expected to be a high demand product for Heritage as with our other brands, they are made with the highest quality standards and have the benefit of being regulated and tested – this while maintaining affordable prices that out-rival the legacy market. Concentrates are one of the faster growing categories in the Canadian market and with RAD’s initial 21+ SKUs we expect Heritage will be able to capture a large portion of this growth,” CEO Clint Sharples told Benzinga.

RAD will offer a variety of different product formats that seek to appeal to the unique needs and preferences of all types of cannabis consumers.

Tahoe Hydroponics x COOKIES

Tahoe Hydroponics announced the official launch of its co-branded packaging partnership with Berner’s COOKIES, bringing unique flower and cannabis products to the Nevada market.

The new partnership is producing Live Resin Sauce Carts, Live Resin Badder, Live Resin Sugar, and Flower strains. The strains are cultivated at Tahoe Hydro’s 28,600 ft2 facility located in Carson City, NV, where all genetics, cultivation and products are produced.

Each batch of the co-branded “Tahoe Hydro” cannabis undergoes more than 550 quality control checks and only once approved it is packaged and sealed with their signature “THC” logo that serves as the seal of quality.

“COOKIES is a great partnership for us. We are both always trying to create the very best new strains. To be validated in the market you definitely need to show change, and keep coming out with new products continually,” Tahoe Hydroponics CEO Ray Schiavone said. “You have to be able to produce quality cannabis, but at the same time have quality genetics that are innovative to the industry. Marijuana is like these strains are constantly becoming better, so we strive to come up with new flavors and new genetics. We are extremely excited to see what the combination of COOKIES.”

Courtesy photos.

