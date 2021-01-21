fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.08
320.69
+ 0.95%
DIA
+ 0.60
311.17
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 1.06
382.74
+ 0.28%
TLT
-1.12
153.58
-0.73%
GLD
-0.07
175.44
-0.04%

Canada's Largest Private Union To Cover Medical Cannabis Via Aleafia Deal

byJavier Hasse
January 21, 2021 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Canada's Largest Private Union To Cover Medical Cannabis Via Aleafia Deal

Canadian cannabis company Aleafia Health (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) has partnered with trade union Unifor.

The goal is to “support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents who receive medical cannabis insurance coverage through Unifor’s collective bargaining agreements.”

Unifor, Canada’s largest private union, has more than 300,000 members and represents workers at the big three automakers concentrated in Ontario. 

Aleafia will serve union members and their families through its network of medical cannabis clinics, products, and scheduled same day delivery, according to Aleafia CEO Geoffrey Benic.

While patients currently pay out of pocket for medical cannabis, Benic says this is changing, as employers are now realizing the benefits of medical cannabis as an alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals. 

“What we’re most excited about this development is that it plays to our strengths as patient focused company and builds a defensible moat around around our business," he added. "Obviously the adult-use market gets the most attention, but we think that medical cannabis has been largely overlooked and we will capitalize on that opportunity."

Having union members at Canada’s largest employers receive insurance coverage for cannabis is "an important breakthrough in access," Benic says, believing it benefits patients as well as Aleafia's continued growth.

Find out more about GM and Ford's collective bargaining and medical cannabis.

Photo: an Aleafia facility.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 19, 2021

GAINERS: High Tide (OTCQB: HITIF) shares closed up 42.4% at $0.30 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 11, 2021

GAINERS: Australis Capital (OTCQB: AUSAF) shares closed up 44.13% at $0.50 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 8, 2021

GAINERS: BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 34.88% at $0.29 read more

Aleafia Health To Supply Apipharm With Cannabis Flower

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) is expanding its global distribution network via a deal with Apipharm Veletrgovina d.o.o. Aleafia agreed to supply the Europe-based pharmaceutical producer and distributor with dried cannabis flower under the three-year agreement. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.