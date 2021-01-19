fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.82
307.04
+ 1.55%
DIA
+ 1.33
306.74
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 3.29
372.38
+ 0.88%
TLT
+ 0.42
151.41
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 1.31
169.85
+ 0.77%

AeroPay Partners With Blackbird To Bring Online Payments Into The Cannabis Industry

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
January 19, 2021 2:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AeroPay Partners With Blackbird To Bring Online Payments Into The Cannabis Industry

Digital payments platform AeroPay announced Tuesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with Blackbird, a cannabis software and delivery company, with the objective of creating a platform to enable cannabis businesses to accept cashless operations.

The partnership integrates AeroPay’s payments platform into Blackbird’s cannabis marketplace.

Although cannabis has been considered an essential business, businesses are still unable to accept traditional card payments due to the plant’s lingering federally illegal status. This forces the entire industry to highly rely on cash transactions, with the risk it entails.

“Cash payments have dominated the cannabis retail consumer experience until now,” said Tim Conder, CEO and co-founder of Blackbird. “As licensed cannabis operators, we know the benefits of moving toward cashless payments but also understand the challenges with banking as a cannabis business. Our partnership with AeroPay and the integration of our platforms allows our retail partners and their customers to easily accept digital payments and remove the hurdles associated with being a cash only business."

Using the new functionality, Blackbird customers will be able to pay online, through a bank-to-bank transfer that goes directly to the business.

The companies also expressed their intent to expand this payment platform to other sectors of the cannabis supply chain.

“We’re excited about the future of our partnership with AeroPay as both companies have the ability to service the entire value chain,” said Conder. “This is only the beginning of a long-term relationship that has the opportunity to change the way cannabis businesses operate.”

Adding to these comments, Daniel Muller, CEO and founder of AeroPay told Benzinga, "The AeroPay platform is built to handle in-person and online payments for both C2B and B2B. This gives us the ability to serve environments through the entire cannabis supply chain – from grow ops and cultivators to retail dispensaries, e-commerce sites, and delivery. Our plan is to work with our partners at Blackbird to build on the foundation we've set with our initial integration and continue to identify new segments that can benefit from our integrated solutions."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.