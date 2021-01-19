fbpx
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Vireo Health, Flora, MJardin, Arcview, Viridian Capital Advisors

byNina Zdinjak
January 19, 2021 11:38 am
Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Vireo Health Hires Victor Mancebo From Liberty Health Sciences

Science-focused cannabis company Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE:VREO)(OTCQX:VREOF) welcomed Victor E. Mancebo to its Board of Directors.

Mancebo’s duties on the board will include advising Chairman and CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley and also the company’s executive leadership team.

Prior to joining Vireo’s Board, Mancebo was appointed as the President and CEO of another cannabis company, Liberty Health Sciences (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX:LHSIF), which runs 29 dispensaries and a 250,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Florida. To Vireo, he brings almost 20 years of experience in various leadership roles, covering retail, agricultural, and operational sectors.

Flora Appoints Former Colombian Senator To Board

Flora Growth Corp. revealed it has appointed an ex Colombian senator and the author of the Colombian medical cannabis law, Juan Manuel Galán Pachon to its board of strategic advisors, and Aaron Atin as its new corporate secretary.

At the moment, Galán is a senior consultant to The World Bank, while previously he served three Colombia senator terms (2006-2018), being a member of the Colombian Liberal Party. While he was a senator, Galán pushed for a drug policy reform, and concentrated on human rights and public health. As much as 17 laws are tied to his name, with the most important one being the medical cannabis law that established medical cannabis legalization in the country.

Aaron Atin is a corporate lawyer, who previously provided legal consultancy services to many public companies in technology and mining industries.

Two Members Of MJardin’s Board Resign

Cannabis producer MJardin Group Inc. (CSE:MJAR) reported that two members of its board of directors, Roman Kocur and Lorne Sugarman, have resigned.  The company noted they are leaving the company to concentrate on other professional commitments.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I thank Roman and Lorne for their valuable service and contributions over the years, and wish them well in future endeavors," stated Adrian Montgomery, Chairman of MJardin.

Arcveiw Appoints Jason Malcolm To Its Consulting Team

A global management firm, The Arcview Group, appointed industry veteran and Tri-State native, Jason Malcolm to its Arcview Management Consulting team.

In its new role, Malcolm is supposed to co-lead as Principal next to David Abernathy, providing international organizations with new strategies to improve their operations.

Malcolm will concentrate on the clients in the cannabis, CBD, CPG, or industrial hemp space, helping them secure market competitiveness, while also informing them about the new industry regulations both regionally and across the country.

Previously, Malcolm worked at Bearing Point and Ernst & Young, and he brings more than 15 years of experience in financial services.

Viridian Capital Advisors Appoints Ex-General Counsel for Mars Inc. To Advisory Board

Viridian Capital Advisors hired Scott Thompson, ex-General Counsel for Mars Incorporated, to its Advisory Board.

For more than 30 years, Thompson practiced intellectual property law, and was acknowledged several times by the World Trademark Reporter as one of the top 300 trademark attorneys in the world. While serving as General Counsel for Mars Incorporated, he was at the same time General Counsel for Mars Edge.

Thompson also honed his professional acumen at other large brand companies, like Phillip Morris Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and GlaxoSmithKline.

