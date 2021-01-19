fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.04
307.82
+ 1.3%
DIA
+ 1.51
306.56
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 3.03
372.64
+ 0.81%
TLT
+ 0.43
151.39
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 1.52
169.64
+ 0.89%

Arkansas Medical Weed Sales Reach $175M In 2020, Projected To Double In 2021

byNina Zdinjak
January 19, 2021 12:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Arkansas Medical Weed Sales Reach $175M In 2020, Projected To Double In 2021

Arkansas welcomed medical marijuana sales back in May 2019, only to see substantial market growth last year, with sales hitting the $175 million mark, reports Marijuana Business Daily.

There was a record $1.22 million day, per Marijuana Business Factbook estimates.

Medical marijuana sales in the Natural State will almost double in 2021, reaching between $300 million and $365 million.

The significant increase in sales is mostly expected because of the introduction of new products, like edibles and vapes, writes the outlet.

Medical Marijuana Commission spokesman Scott Hardin told Arkansas Public Radio that the dispensaries in the state sold roughly 26,000 pounds of medical cannabis products throughout 2020.

2020 began with less than 10 dispensaries in Arkansas, but ended with 32, while six more retail stores have been licensed and are expected to open soon.

Arizona voters said "yes" to medical marijuana legalization back in 2016. The first products hit shelves some three years later.

As of Jan. 24, 2020, the state — with around 3 million residents — had 35,670 enrolled patients.

Nevertheless, even with fantastic first-year sales figures and enthusiastic projections, many argue that certaun demands are not being answered.

"Thousands of patients are left behind" due to the limited qualifying conditions and the lack of open dispensaries, said Melissa Fults, executive director for Arkansans for Cannabis Reforms.

Some dispensary operators, like The Source’s Erik Danielson, agree.

"[There are] large geographic areas where people have to travel for several hours to get to the store," he said of the current situation.

Whether the state will tackle lack-of-supply problems within the industry this year remains to be seen.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Vireo Health, Flora, MJardin, Arcview, Viridian Capital Advisors

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. read more

Juva Life Obtains California Cultivation License For Stockton Facility

Life sciences company Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQX: JUVAF) has obtained a state-approved cannabis cultivation license for its 30,000 square-foot facility in Stockton, California. read more

Alcanna Spins-Out Cannabis Business, Combines With YSS To Form Nova Cannabis

Alcohol and cannabis retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) (OTC: LQSIF) has agreed to spin-out its retail cannabis business into a separate company and merge it with YSS Corp. (TSX-V: YSS) (WCN: A2PMAX) (OTC: YSSCF). read more

What Happens To Marijuana After Five Years Of Storage?

This article by Allie Beckett was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Spike By Double Digits On Earnings, Strong Sales, Financings

Cannabis stocks widely outperformed the markets after a slew of financing deals and strong earnings reports. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.