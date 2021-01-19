Arkansas Medical Weed Sales Reach $175M In 2020, Projected To Double In 2021

Arkansas welcomed medical marijuana sales back in May 2019, only to see substantial market growth last year, with sales hitting the $175 million mark, reports Marijuana Business Daily.

There was a record $1.22 million day, per Marijuana Business Factbook estimates.

Medical marijuana sales in the Natural State will almost double in 2021, reaching between $300 million and $365 million.

The significant increase in sales is mostly expected because of the introduction of new products, like edibles and vapes, writes the outlet.

Medical Marijuana Commission spokesman Scott Hardin told Arkansas Public Radio that the dispensaries in the state sold roughly 26,000 pounds of medical cannabis products throughout 2020.

2020 began with less than 10 dispensaries in Arkansas, but ended with 32, while six more retail stores have been licensed and are expected to open soon.

Arizona voters said "yes" to medical marijuana legalization back in 2016. The first products hit shelves some three years later.

As of Jan. 24, 2020, the state — with around 3 million residents — had 35,670 enrolled patients.

Nevertheless, even with fantastic first-year sales figures and enthusiastic projections, many argue that certaun demands are not being answered.

"Thousands of patients are left behind" due to the limited qualifying conditions and the lack of open dispensaries, said Melissa Fults, executive director for Arkansans for Cannabis Reforms.

Some dispensary operators, like The Source’s Erik Danielson, agree.

"[There are] large geographic areas where people have to travel for several hours to get to the store," he said of the current situation.

Whether the state will tackle lack-of-supply problems within the industry this year remains to be seen.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.