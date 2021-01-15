fbpx
QQQ
-1.24
315.59
-0.39%
DIA
-1.16
311.27
-0.37%
SPY
-1.85
380.43
-0.49%
TLT
+ 0.75
150.47
+ 0.5%
GLD
-1.71
174.94
-0.99%

Michigan Cannabis Sales Near $1B In First Year Of Adult-Use Sales

byJelena Martinovic
January 15, 2021 1:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Michigan Cannabis Sales Near $1B In First Year Of Adult-Use Sales

Cannabis sales in Michigan spiked during December, bringing the total to $984.6 million for 2020.

Medical cannabis sales accounted for $474 million for the year, while adult-use sales reached $510.7 million, according to New Cannabis Ventures citing data from the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Combined cannabis sales, including medical and adult-use, for December amounted to $101 million.

Over the month, adult-use sales rose by 12.7%, reaching a record of $61.6 million. Medical cannabis sales increased by 6.2% over November and 59% year-over-year to $39.6 million.

The state reported that flower and trim sales accounted for 55% of the adult-use market, concentrates and vape for 25%, while edibles were 19% of the market.

Michigan's regulated program launched in late 2019.

On its first day of legal adult-use transactions in December 2019, the state generated $221,000 in post-tax sales.

In March, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reported that recreational cannabis sales in the Wolverine State generated $31 million for the first three months.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Markets

Related Articles

Cantor Analyst Raises Aphria And Tilray Price Targets Amid Merger

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic expressed disappointment by Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA) quarterly results in an analyst note published Friday. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Next Green, Cannabis Control Commission, Willow, TruTrace, HEXO, Bengal Capital, MediPharm Labs, NIHC

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. read more

French Energy Firm Backs Hemp-Fueled Gas Plant With $23M

French energy company Qairos Energies is financing a project that will use locally grown hemp for the production of hydrogen and methane, according to HempToday. read more

Jay-Z Touts 'End Of Cannabis Prohibition' As Roc Nation Finalizes SPAC Deal With Caliva, Left Coast Ventures

A consortium made up of CMG Partners Inc., Left Coast Ventures Inc. and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) —with his company Roc Nation — has finalized its previously announced transaction with Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF). read more

Cannabis Investors Answer: How Would You Invest $100M?

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.