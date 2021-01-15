fbpx
QQQ
-1.40
315.75
-0.45%
DIA
-1.76
311.87
-0.57%
SPY
-2.46
381.04
-0.65%
TLT
+ 1.10
150.12
+ 0.73%
GLD
-1.49
174.72
-0.86%

Jay-Z Touts 'End Of Cannabis Prohibition' As Roc Nation Finalizes SPAC Deal With Caliva, Left Coast Ventures

byNina Zdinjak
January 15, 2021 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jay-Z Touts 'End Of Cannabis Prohibition' As Roc Nation Finalizes SPAC Deal With Caliva, Left Coast Ventures

A consortium made up of CMG Partners Inc., Left Coast Ventures Inc. and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) —with his company Roc Nation — has finalized its previously announced transaction with Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF).

The newly formed company has been dubbed TPCO Holding Corp., or The Parent Company.

The transaction is being touted as the biggest cannabis SPAC deal ever.

"This is an incredible time for this industry,” Carter said in a prepared statement. “The end of cannabis prohibition is here, and The Parent Company will lead the charge to a more expansive and inclusive cannabis industry. We are paving a path forward for a legacy rooted in dignity, justice, care, and consistency. The brands we build will redefine growth, social impact, and social equity. This is our time. I'm proud and excited to lead the vision of The Parent Company."

Deal Details

The merger was previously announced in November:

  • Caliva agreed to acquire OG Enterprises Branding Inc., then owned by Caliva and Carter at a 50/50 ratio.
  • Carter would get repayment in the form of the new company’s shares.
  • Subversive Capital opted to purchase both Left Coast and Caliva for $142.2 million and $282.9 million, respectively.
  • The combined company was renamed “The Parent Company” with Steve Allan as CEO, and Carter as Chief Visionary Officer.

The Parent Company’s shares are now trading on the NEO Exchange with ticker symbols “GRAM.U” and “GRAM.WT.U". It still trades on the OTCQX with ticker symbols “SBCVF” and “SBVQF”, respectively.  Consequently, the OTCQX symbol “SBVCF” will be changed to “GRAMF” on Jan. 19.

Parent Company Plans

The Parent Company projects to hit $334 million in 2021 pro-forma revenues. Consumer reach is expected to be 75% in California by the end of the year, and almost 90% by the end of 2022.

What’s more, the vertically-integrated cannabis company prides itself on having a strong balance sheet, claiming to be “the most well-capitalized cannabis company in the United States.”

Among its social impact plans is $10 million of initial support for social equity initiatives, plus a yearly contribution of at least 2% of its net income to fund minority-owned and Black-owned cannabis businesses in an effort to amend prohibition injustices.

"With both the most comprehensive vertically integrated platform and brand portfolio in California, and the healthiest balance sheet in cannabis, we will reshape the industry in the world's largest cannabis economy,” Allan said in a statement.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Entrepreneurship Markets General

Related Articles

French Energy Firm Backs Hemp-Fueled Gas Plant With $23M

French energy company Qairos Energies is financing a project that will use locally grown hemp for the production of hydrogen and methane, according to HempToday. read more

These 3 U.S. States Could Legalize Weed In 2021

This article by Louis O'Neill was originally published on The Green Fund, and appears here with permission. read more

Cannabis Investors Answer: How Would You Invest $100M?

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Next Green, Cannabis Control Commission, Willow, TruTrace, HEXO, Bengal Capital, MediPharm Labs

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. read more

Village Farms Announces $135M Registered Direct Offering

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) has raised some $135 million through a direct offering of about 10.9 million shares. Each share at the offering has a price target of $12.40. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.